THE CJ CUP payouts and points: Rory McIlroy picks up $1.89 million and 500 FedExCup points
October 23, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
For the second time in his career, Rory McIlroy defended a title on the PGA TOUR.
McIlroy recorded a one-stroke victory at THE CJ CUP at South Carolina held at Congaree Golf Club. He earned $1.89 million and 500 FedExCup points.
Coincidentally, both of McIlroy’s successful title defenses occurred on different courses. Last year’s edition of THE CJ CUP was held at The Summit Club in Las Vegas. His other back-to-back titles spanned three years at the RBC Canadian Open because the pandemic canceled the 2020 and 2021 contests. After capturing victory at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2019, he prevailed at St. George’s G&CC in June of this year.
Sunday’s win is the 23rd of McIlroy’s career on the PGA TOUR. He has at least one in 12 of the 14 seasons in which he’s been a member and in each of the last six. His last victory was in his last start at the TOUR Championship, so although it bridges seasons, this also is the fourth time that he’s won in consecutive starts on TOUR and first since he won three in a row in 2014.
Although the likes of Jon Rahm (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1600) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) were in the field at Congaree Golf Club last week, McIlroy opened the tournament as the favorite at BetMGM. He was +700. His personal bonus is that he’ll return to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the ninth time in his career and first time since the second week of July in 2020.
McIlroy closed bogey-bogey, but as he was circling four birdies over a five-hole stretch through the par-4 16th hole, it was increasingly apparent that the race would be for second place. Ultimately, it was snared by Kurt Kitayama, who, like McIlroy, also signed for 1-under 67.
Kitayama’s consolations were $1.134 million and 300 FedExCup points. It’s his third runner-up finish in 27 starts as a TOUR member and third in his last 14. He had opened the week at +10000 as an outright at BetMGM.
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP OFFICIAL PAYOUT 1 Rory McIlroy 267/ -17 500.000 $1,890,000.00 2 Kurt Kitayama 268/ -16 300.000 $1,134,000.00 3 K.H. Lee 269/ -15 190.000 $714,000.00 T4 Tommy Fleetwood 270/ -14 122.500 $462,000.00 T4 Jon Rahm 270/ -14 122.500 $462,000.00 6 Aaron Wise 272/ -12 100.000 $378,000.00 T7 Sam Burns 273/ -11 82.500 $316,312.50 T7 Lee Hodges 273/ -11 82.500 $316,312.50 T7 Billy Horschel 273/ -11 82.500 $316,312.50 T7 Brendon Todd 273/ -11 82.500 $316,312.50 T11 Jason Day 274/ -10 67.500 $252,000.00 T11 Tom Kim 274/ -10 67.500 $252,000.00 T13 Cam Davis 275/ -9 55.200 $189,756.00 T13 Matt Fitzpatrick 275/ -9 55.200 $189,756.00 T13 Tyrrell Hatton 275/ -9 55.200 $189,756.00 T13 Tom Hoge 275/ -9 55.200 $189,756.00 T13 Taylor Montgomery 275/ -9 55.200 $189,756.00 T18 Maverick McNealy 276/ -8 47.000 $144,480.00 T18 Mito Pereira 276/ -8 47.000 $144,480.00 T18 Brendan Steele 276/ -8 47.000 $144,480.00 T21 Keegan Bradley 277/ -7 42.000 $119,280.00 T21 Viktor Hovland 277/ -7 42.000 $119,280.00 T23 Corey Conners 278/ -6 34.833 $88,305.00 T23 Brian Harman 278/ -6 34.833 $88,305.00 T23 Max Homa 278/ -6 34.833 $88,305.00 T23 Shane Lowry 278/ -6 34.833 $88,305.00 T23 Taylor Moore 278/ -6 34.833 $88,305.00 T23 Cameron Young 278/ -6 34.833 $88,305.00 T29 Wyndham Clark 279/ -5 26.500 $65,730.00 T29 Matt Kuchar 279/ -5 26.500 $65,730.00 T29 Collin Morikawa 279/ -5 26.500 $65,730.00 T29 Andrew Putnam 279/ -5 26.500 $65,730.00 T29 Justin Suh 279/ -5 26.500 $65,730.00 T34 Rickie Fowler 280/ -4 21.000 $54,180.00 T34 Sungjae Im 280/ -4 21.000 $54,180.00 T34 Hideki Matsuyama 280/ -4 21.000 $54,180.00 T37 Bio Kim 281/ -3 n/a (non-member) $46,830.00 T37 Denny McCarthy 281/ -3 18.000 $46,830.00 T37 Alex Noren 281/ -3 18.000 $46,830.00 T40 Harris English 282/ -2 14.000 $38,430.00 T40 Keith Mitchell 282/ -2 14.000 $38,430.00 T40 Sebastián Muñoz 282/ -2 14.000 $38,430.00 T40 Justin Thomas 282/ -2 14.000 $38,430.00 T40 Danny Willett 282/ -2 14.000 $38,430.00 T45 Emiliano Grillo 283/ -1 10.250 $29,085.00 T45 Russell Henley 283/ -1 10.250 $29,085.00 T45 Ryan Palmer 283/ -1 10.250 $29,085.00 T45 Scottie Scheffler 283/ -1 10.250 $29,085.00 T49 Adam Hadwin 284/ E 8.500 $24,010.00 T49 Sanghyun Park 284/ E n/a (non-member) $24,010.00 T49 Seamus Power 284/ E 8.500 $24,010.00 T52 Si Woo Kim 285/ 1 6.400 $21,840.00 T52 Chris Kirk 285/ 1 6.400 $21,840.00 T52 Davis Riley 285/ 1 6.400 $21,840.00 T52 Webb Simpson 285/ 1 6.400 $21,840.00 T52 Alex Smalley 285/ 1 6.400 $21,840.00 T52 Jordan Spieth 285/ 1 6.400 $21,840.00 T58 Lucas Glover 286/ 2 5.100 $20,685.00 T58 Luke List 286/ 2 5.100 $20,685.00 T58 J.J. Spaun 286/ 2 5.100 $20,685.00 T58 Scott Stallings 286/ 2 5.100 $20,685.00 T62 Byeong Hun An 287/ 3 4.500 $20,055.00 T62 Sepp Straka 287/ 3 4.500 $20,055.00 64 S.H. Kim 288/ 4 4.200 $19,740.00 T65 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 290/ 6 3.900 $19,425.00 T65 John Huh 290/ 6 3.900 $19,425.00 T67 Troy Merritt 291/ 7 3.300 $18,795.00 T67 J.T. Poston 291/ 7 3.300 $18,795.00 T67 Sahith Theegala 291/ 7 3.300 $18,795.00 T67 Gary Woodland 291/ 7 3.300 $18,795.00 71 Trey Mullinax 292/ 8 2.900 $18,270.00 T72 Chanmin Jung 293/ 9 n/a (non-member) $17,850.00 T72 Kevin Kisner 293/ 9 2.700 $17,850.00 T72 Chez Reavie 293/ 9 2.700 $17,850.00 75 Yongjun Bae 294/ 10 n/a (non-member) $17,430.00 76 Sanghun Shin 301/ 17 n/a (non-member) $17,220.00 T77 Yeongsu Kim 303/ 19 n/a (non-member) $16,905.00 T77 Yoseop Seo 303/ 19 n/a (non-member) $16,905.00
