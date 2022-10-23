THE CJ CUP payouts and points: Rory McIlroy picks up $1.89 million and 500 FedExCup points

For the second time in his career, Rory McIlroy defended a title on the PGA TOUR.

McIlroy recorded a one-stroke victory at THE CJ CUP at South Carolina held at Congaree Golf Club. He earned $1.89 million and 500 FedExCup points.

Coincidentally, both of McIlroy’s successful title defenses occurred on different courses. Last year’s edition of THE CJ CUP was held at The Summit Club in Las Vegas. His other back-to-back titles spanned three years at the RBC Canadian Open because the pandemic canceled the 2020 and 2021 contests. After capturing victory at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2019, he prevailed at St. George’s G&CC in June of this year.

Sunday’s win is the 23rd of McIlroy’s career on the PGA TOUR. He has at least one in 12 of the 14 seasons in which he’s been a member and in each of the last six. His last victory was in his last start at the TOUR Championship, so although it bridges seasons, this also is the fourth time that he’s won in consecutive starts on TOUR and first since he won three in a row in 2014.

Although the likes of Jon Rahm (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1600) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) were in the field at Congaree Golf Club last week, McIlroy opened the tournament as the favorite at BetMGM. He was +700. His personal bonus is that he’ll return to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the ninth time in his career and first time since the second week of July in 2020.

McIlroy closed bogey-bogey, but as he was circling four birdies over a five-hole stretch through the par-4 16th hole, it was increasingly apparent that the race would be for second place. Ultimately, it was snared by Kurt Kitayama, who, like McIlroy, also signed for 1-under 67.

Kitayama’s consolations were $1.134 million and 300 FedExCup points. It’s his third runner-up finish in 27 starts as a TOUR member and third in his last 14. He had opened the week at +10000 as an outright at BetMGM.