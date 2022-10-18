Willie Mack III rewarded with exemption into Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Willie Mack III, the APGA Tour star and winner of last week’s Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship in Southampton, Bermuda, has been granted an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship coming up at the end of the month.

The two-time APGA Tour Player of the Year, Mack has over 70 wins in professional golf with two made cuts on the PGA TOUR among his accomplishments as he pursues opportunities at the highest levels of the sport. He won the APGA Tour event in Bermuda in a three-way playoff Oct. 12 and was surprised with the announcement of the exemption at the awards ceremony later that day.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in its fourth year as the first PGA TOUR event in the country, is set for Oct. 27-30 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, where Mack won the APGA Tour competition. Lucas Herbert won his first PGA TOUR event last year at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The PGA TOUR debuted there in 2019 as the Bermuda Championship.

“What a tremendous surprise. Awesome to be coming back to Bermuda in a couple of weeks,” stated Mack, 34, who plays in the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School next week at Plantation Preserve Golf Club in Plantation, Florida. “Port Royal is a great golf course and my experience this week with the APGA Tour will definitely help me in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship against the best players in the game on the PGA TOUR.



“Special thanks to the Bermuda Tourism Authority, Butterfield Group, the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club and Life & Annuity Services for the special consideration,” he continued. “Looking forward to seeing everyone again later this month.”



Mack has started five PGA TOUR events and three Korn Ferry Tour events as a sponsor exemption since last year, when he made the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic in July. He advanced to weekend competition also at the Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Classic Pro-Am in June last year.

Willie Mack III PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour Chronology ...



• Farmers Insurance Open, Jan. 28-31, 2021

• Genesis Invitational, Feb.18-21, 2021

• Korn Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship, April 29-May 2, 2021



• Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am, June10-13, 2021

-- Made cut and tied for 62nd out of 158



• Rocket Mortgage Classic, July 1-4, 2021

-- Made cut and tied for 64th out of 156

• John Deere Classic, July 8-11, 2021

-- Made cut and tied for 71st out of 170

• World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Nov 4-7, 2021

• Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am, June 9-12, 2022

