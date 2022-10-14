-
Missed cut helps vintage Rickie Fowler return at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
October 14, 2022
By Ben Everill , PGATOUR.COM
Missing the cut immediately after your first top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR in 11 months is not usually a recipe for success, but for Rickie Fowler a weekend off in Las Vegas was a blessing in disguise.
Fowler was unable to continue his momentum at the Shriners Children’s Open from his season-opening T6 at the Fortinet Championship last week but missing out on weekend play at TPC Summerlin allowed the 33-year-old to spend more time with coach Butch Harmon as they rekindle their relationship.
The results were on show in Japan as Fowler backed up his opening-round 67 with a bogey free 7-under 63 in the second round to join a share of the lead at 10-under with Andrew Putnam. It’s the 11th 36-hole lead of his career and first since The American Express in January of 2020.
Fowler recently returned to Harmon, the man who helped him from an early age with his swing, after a three-year run with John Tillery. While he was unable to contend for the Shriners title last week, the 2015 PLAYERS champion was able to get some much-needed personal time with the veteran coach in Las Vegas as a result of his free weekend.
The two have been working on a steeper left arm plane to get Fowler’s hands higher at the top and the club in a better position which gives him more room and space and makes his swing more efficient.
“The last two days I wouldn’t say I had my best swing wise. I kind of did a good job of managing my way around,” Fowler said. “But I'll get some work in tomorrow before the round and try and exaggerate a few things where I'm a little bit tighter in lines and flights that I want. But I can’t complain about a 63.
“I’m very happy with where we’re at. Obviously didn’t have the week we wanted last week, drove it poorly, but with some of the changes we’ve made and to have the finish that we did at Napa and kind of seeing a lot of good things, I'm definitely happy about it and excited to be here and off to a good start.”
In Japan on a sponsor invite after missing the FedExCup Playoffs in 2021 and barely scraping in in 2022, Fowler has eaten Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club’s five par 3’s alive, playing them 6-under par through two rounds with seven birdies and one bogey.
While Fowler is popular everywhere around the globe, his Japanese heritage via his grandfather certainly helped elevate his support.
“I definitely enjoy myself over here and the people are awesome. It is really cool to play in front of the Japanese fans,” he said. “Hoping we can give them more good golf over the weekend.”
