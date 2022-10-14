Missed cut helps vintage Rickie Fowler return at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Missing the cut immediately after your first top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR in 11 months is not usually a recipe for success, but for Rickie Fowler a weekend off in Las Vegas was a blessing in disguise.

Fowler was unable to continue his momentum at the Shriners Children’s Open from his season-opening T6 at the Fortinet Championship last week but missing out on weekend play at TPC Summerlin allowed the 33-year-old to spend more time with coach Butch Harmon as they rekindle their relationship.

The results were on show in Japan as Fowler backed up his opening-round 67 with a bogey free 7-under 63 in the second round to join a share of the lead at 10-under with Andrew Putnam. It’s the 11th 36-hole lead of his career and first since The American Express in January of 2020.

Fowler recently returned to Harmon , the man who helped him from an early age with his swing, after a three-year run with John Tillery. While he was unable to contend for the Shriners title last week, the 2015 PLAYERS champion was able to get some much-needed personal time with the veteran coach in Las Vegas as a result of his free weekend.

The two have been working on a steeper left arm plane to get Fowler’s hands higher at the top and the club in a better position which gives him more room and space and makes his swing more efficient.