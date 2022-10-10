BetMGM adds first FedExCup futures market

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is favored to create history as the first player to win the FedExCup in back-to-back seasons, according to the new futures market framed by BetMGM Sportsbook .

This marks the first time a major betting operator in the U.S. is offering a long-term futures market on the PGA TOUR’s season long race to the FedExCup, bringing it into line with other major sporting codes like the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.

The market will open between TOUR tournaments each week with McIlroy currently the top of the board at +700 to win an unprecedented fourth title and become the first repeat champion at East Lake on August 24-27 next year.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the man who gave up a six-shot lead in the final round of the TOUR Championship last August to allow McIlroy to pounce on a record third FedExCup, is second favorite at +850.

“Our partnership with the PGA TOUR was founded with innovation in mind, and we’re proud to be among the first operators to offer futures markets for the FedExCup. Through BetMGM, golf fans can now add even more excitement to the race for the TOUR Championship, where our favorite golfers will compete for the event's largest prize purse ever,” Kyle Wachtel, Head of Partnerships at BetMGM said.

Excitement machine Tom Kim, who became the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on TOUR before his 21st birthday with victory at the Shriners Children’s Open this past weekend sits +2500 to go all the way.

Kim, and many other talented young stars, are attracting a vibrant new fanbase to the TOUR with their stellar play.

“Expanding the portfolio of engagement options for sports bettors is a priority for the PGA TOUR so we’re grateful partners like BetMGM continue to innovate and offer golf fans a unique betting experience,” Vice President of Gaming at the TOUR, Scott Warfield said.

Max Homa, the winner of the season opening Fortinet Championship has already moved to +2800 in the market. Having claimed four of his five career TOUR wins in the last 18 months, Homa is fresh off a career high fifth in last season’s FedExCup and is the current leader on the early standings.

“The data says that having a good fall typically leads to a good FedExCup run, and last year I had my best fall, and I had my best FedExCup finish,” Homa says.

“It's the start of the season, and you need to make points because the goal of the season is to finish No. 1 on the FedExCup.”

When told of his position in the market Homa saw it as reinforcement of his evolution as a player.

“It feels really good when you see that -- that's a really good chance to be the best player for a season, so I think that's exciting,” he said. “It's better than 100 to 1 or probably in the past when I've been a million to one. But it doesn't change anything. I guess it just shows that I've been playing well, and I should have a chance if I do what I've been doing.”

Jon Rahm sits next in the market at +900 with and 2021 FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay at +1000 following his runner up finish to Kim in Las Vegas. Justin Thomas, the 2017 FedExCup champion is +1100 sitting just ahead of Xander Schauffele at +1200 to round out the top end of the board.

“It's not necessarily just playing well all year. You have to play well at the right time,” Cantlay says on the secret to winning the Cup. With the depth on TOUR always improving he knows plenty of players are capable of taking it out.

“We're just seeing guys play more go-for-broke golf, so if you have more guys in the field playing go-for-broke golf, inevitably one of them will execute all week,” he adds.

“So when a guy that's good gets hot, it's really hard to beat him. When I've talked with Jack Nicklaus about how he played golf tournaments, he did not play go-for-broke golf, so he was able to wear people out. That type of golf doesn't win golf tournaments these days as much as it used to.”

Sanderson Farms Championship winner MacKenzie Hughes moved from +50000 to +10000 after his win and currently sits second behind Homa.

Other players of note in the market include those with a proven ability to win the FedExCup in Jordan Spieth (+2500), Billy Horschel (+6600) and Justin Rose (+20000) and major champions Collin Morikawa (+1800), Hideki Matsuyama (+4000) and Shane Lowry (+5000).

Check out the entire market here .

Odds sourced on Monday, October 10th at 1 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm .