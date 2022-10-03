-
Sanderson Farms Championship Payouts and Points: Mackenzie Hughes claims $1.422 Million and FedExCup lead
October 03, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2022
Mackenzie Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff over Sepp Straka on Sunday at the Country Club of Jackson, collecting $1.422 million in official earnings and picking up 500 FedExCup points to lead the standings for the first time in his career.
Canadian Hughes, who was +8000 on BetMGM Sportsbook pre-tournament, claimed his second PGA TOUR win, his first since the 2016 RSM Classic with an eight-foot birdie on the second playoff hole.
Austria’s Straka dropped his second playoff in his last four TOUR starts (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship). He was seeking his second title of the 2022 calendar year (The Honda Classic). He picked up $861,100 for his efforts and 300 FedExCup points to sit equal third on the standings.
Hughes leads the FedExCup with 528 points, Max Homa is second with 500 with Straka and Danny Willett tied third at 300 points.
Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for the Sanderson Farms Championship:
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP OFFICIAL PAYOUT 1 Mackenzie Hughes 271/ -17 500 1,422,000.00 2 Sepp Straka 271/ -17 300 861,100.00 3 Garrick Higgo 272/ -16 190 545,100.00 4 Dean Burmester 273/ -15 135 387,100.00 T5 Keegan Bradley 275/ -13 96.25 280,943.75 T5 Emiliano Grillo 275/ -13 96.25 280,943.75 T5 Nick Hardy 275/ -13 96.25 280,943.75 T5 Mark Hubbard 275/ -13 96.25 280,943.75 T9 Thomas Detry 276/ -12 72.5 207,375.00 T9 Taylor Montgomery 276/ -12 72.5 207,375.00 T9 Matthew NeSmith 276/ -12 72.5 207,375.00 T9 Greyson Sigg 276/ -12 72.5 207,375.00 T13 Ryan Armour 277/ -11 54.16 141,541.67 T13 Joel Dahmen 277/ -11 54.16 141,541.67 T13 Dylan Frittelli 277/ -11 54.16 141,541.67 T13 Callum Tarren 277/ -11 54.16 141,541.67 T13 S.H. Kim 277/ -11 54.16 141,541.66 T13 Scott Stallings 277/ -11 54.16 141,541.66 T19 Hayden Buckley 278/ -10 43 97,091.00 T19 Scott Piercy 278/ -10 43 97,091.00 T19 Davis Riley 278/ -10 43 97,091.00 T19 Nick Taylor 278/ -10 43 97,091.00 T19 Kevin Yu 278/ -10 43 97,091.00 T24 Ben Griffin 279/ -9 33.25 64,385.00 T24 Russell Knox 279/ -9 33.25 64,385.00 T24 William McGirt 279/ -9 33.25 64,385.00 T24 Taylor Moore 279/ -9 33.25 64,385.00 T24 Henrik Norlander 279/ -9 33.25 64,385.00 T24 Kevin Streelman 279/ -9 33.25 64,385.00 T30 Will Gordon 280/ -8 22.55 45,337.23 T30 Lee Hodges 280/ -8 22.55 45,337.23 T30 Sam Burns 280/ -8 22.55 45,337.22 T30 Cody Gribble 280/ -8 22.55 45,337.22 T30 Stephan Jaeger 280/ -8 22.55 45,337.22 T30 Chris Kirk 280/ -8 22.55 45,337.22 T30 Adam Long 280/ -8 22.55 45,337.22 T30 Seamus Power 280/ -8 22.55 45,337.22 T30 Andrew Putnam 280/ -8 22.55 45,337.22 T39 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 281/ -7 14.5 31,995.00 T39 Brandon Matthews 281/ -7 14.5 31,995.00 T39 Denny McCarthy 281/ -7 14.5 31,995.00 T39 Ben Taylor 281/ -7 14.5 31,995.00 T39 Alejandro Tosti 281/ -7 - 31,995.00 T39 Brandon Wu 281/ -7 14.5 31,995.00 T45 Michael Gligic 282/ -6 9 21,795.23 T45 Justin Lower 282/ -6 9 21,795.23 T45 Erik Barnes 282/ -6 9 21,795.22 T45 Joseph Bramlett 282/ -6 9 21,795.22 T45 Stewart Cink 282/ -6 9 21,795.22 T45 Trevor Cone 282/ -6 9 21,795.22 T45 Adam Hadwin 282/ -6 9 21,795.22 T45 Peter Malnati 282/ -6 9 21,795.22 T45 Sam Ryder 282/ -6 9 21,795.22 T54 Zecheng Dou 283/ -5 5.64 18,249.00 T54 Austin Eckroat 283/ -5 5.64 18,249.00 T54 Brice Garnett 283/ -5 5.64 18,249.00 T54 Paul Haley II 283/ -5 5.64 18,249.00 T54 Patrick Rodgers 283/ -5 5.64 18,249.00 T54 Adam Svensson 283/ -5 5.64 18,249.00 T54 Kyle Westmoreland 283/ -5 5.64 18,249.00 T61 MJ Daffue 284/ -4 4.3 17,222.00 T61 Nate Lashley 284/ -4 4.3 17,222.00 T61 Aaron Rai 284/ -4 4.3 17,222.00 T61 Robby Shelton 284/ -4 4.3 17,222.00 T61 Brian Stuard 284/ -4 4.3 17,222.00 T61 Vince Whaley 284/ -4 4.3 17,222.00 T67 C.T. Pan 285/ -3 3.15 16,274.00 T67 Austin Smotherman 285/ -3 3.15 16,274.00 T67 Sam Stevens 285/ -3 3.15 16,274.00 T67 Chris Stroud 285/ -3 3.15 16,274.00 T67 Davis Thompson 285/ -3 3.15 16,274.00 T67 Dylan Wu 285/ -3 3.15 16,274.00 T73 John Huh 286/ -2 2.6 15,563.00 T73 Luke List 286/ -2 2.6 15,563.00 T73 Nick Watney 286/ -2 2.6 15,563.00 76 Kevin Roy 287/ -1 2.4 15,247.00 77 Carson Young 290/ 2 2.3 15,089.00 78 Tano Goya 293/ 5 2.2 14,931.00
