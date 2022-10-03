Sanderson Farms Championship Payouts and Points: Mackenzie Hughes claims $1.422 Million and FedExCup lead

Mackenzie Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff over Sepp Straka on Sunday at the Country Club of Jackson, collecting $1.422 million in official earnings and picking up 500 FedExCup points to lead the standings for the first time in his career.

Canadian Hughes, who was +8000 on BetMGM Sportsbook pre-tournament, claimed his second PGA TOUR win, his first since the 2016 RSM Classic with an eight-foot birdie on the second playoff hole.

Austria’s Straka dropped his second playoff in his last four TOUR starts (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship). He was seeking his second title of the 2022 calendar year (The Honda Classic). He picked up $861,100 for his efforts and 300 FedExCup points to sit equal third on the standings.

Hughes leads the FedExCup with 528 points, Max Homa is second with 500 with Straka and Danny Willett tied third at 300 points.

Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for the Sanderson Farms Championship: