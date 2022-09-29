  • SUSTAINABILITY

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship Partners with Aspen Bermuda Limited to Deliver Impactful Sustainability Program

    Sustainability Initiatives for the 2022 Tournament

  • The Butterfield Bermuda Championship and Aspen Bermuda Limited partnership will aim to reduce single-use plastic and refine recycling at the Port Royal Golf Course. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)The Butterfield Bermuda Championship and Aspen Bermuda Limited partnership will aim to reduce single-use plastic and refine recycling at the Port Royal Golf Course. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)