  • Season-opening Fortinet Championship offers fresh slate

    Rookie class off to a solid start, but super sophomore Sahith Theegala and Max Homa lurking

  • Tano Goya finished T5 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to earn his TOUR card via The Finals 25. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)Tano Goya finished T5 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to earn his TOUR card via The Finals 25. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)