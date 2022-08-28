Rory McIlroy rebounds from rough start to capture FedExCup

Pars on 17 and 18 were enough as first Im, then Scheffler failed to birdie the par-5 finishing hole.

There was something fitting about the way McIlroy won, for it was a season that was about great ball-striking and the three victories, yes, but it was also about peeling himself up off the mat. He was crestfallen to hold the 54-hole lead but lose the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. With seemingly the whole world pulling for him, he stumbled with 36 putts, shot 70, and had his doors blown off by Cameron Smith (64). What were the days after St. Andrews like?

“Tough,” McIlroy said at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, the first stop in the three-week FedExCup Playoffs. “That night was tough.”

He needed to get away, so instead of returning home to Jupiter, Florida, he and Erica and Poppy hung out in London for two weeks. He didn’t touch a club, and didn’t work out, either.

It wasn’t like it had been a bad season. McIlroy, 33, won THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT and shot a final-round 62 to win the RBC Canadian Open in June. He had nine top-10s in 15 starts coming into this week, his remarkable consistency drawing comparisons to 2019, when he also won the FedExCup, beating then-No. 1 Brooks Koepka to do so.

“It's in some ways fitting that I was able to get this done today to sort of round off a year that has been very, very challenging and different,” McIlroy said. “… Back in 2019 I took down the No. 1 player in the world in Brooks Koepka. This year I took down the No. 1 player in the world in Scottie Scheffler. I know that my best stuff is good enough to win any tournament against anybody on any golf course. That's something I can take away from today.”

McIlroy was second for the week in Strokes Gained: Putting, and first in driving distance. That’s a tough combination to beat. At the end of his third round, he crushed his drive 336 yards down the 18th fairway, 36 yards past playing partner Max Homa, who also split the fairway.

“I’ve never really played with Rory where he didn’t look great,” said Homa, who shot a final-round 66 to finish tied for fifth in his first TOUR Championship. “He controlled the ball really well, he drove it great, and he didn’t make any mistakes. It was impressive.”

It can be hard to watch a player do that over a four-hour round; we may never know if it rattled Scheffler. When it was over, with the FedExCup sitting in front of him, McIlroy said that while he was far behind going into the final round, he took solace in being paired with the frontrunner. Maybe Scheffler would slip up; maybe McIlroy could cut the margin to three by the turn.

As it turned out, he did a lot better than that.