Rory McIlroy rebounds from rough start to capture FedExCup

McIlroy admitted he didn’t give himself much of a chance to chase down Scheffler, who won four times in six starts in the spring and took a six-shot lead into the final round. Both players bogeyed the first hole, but McIlroy rallied for a front-nine 32, Scheffler scuffled to a 37.

At that point it was anyone’s tournament, and Im was making birdies to get in the mix, as well.

It was McIlroy’s record third FedExCup title. It also came at the end of a season full of solid results but not as many trophies as he would have liked, especially in the majors, where he had four top-10s but no wins.

“I've said all along this year, this season felt very, very similar to 2019,” McIlroy said, comparing it to his second FedExCup-winning campaign. “I played great golf. I had some good wins but didn't pick off a major, but I felt like – Harry (Diamond, McIlroy’s caddie) said it to me on the 18th green today. He goes, ‘All the good golf you played this year, you deserve this.’”

Maybe so, but who deserves what in this game is still open for debate.

That putter that misbehaved as McIlroy slid into solo third place at the Open Championship last month? It woke up. He made nearly 116 feet of putts Sunday, none bigger than his 32-foot birdie bomb on 15 – McIlroy pumped his fist and yelled “Come on!” as the fans erupted – and a 7 1/2-foot par save on 16.