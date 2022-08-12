  • FEDEXCUP

    FedExCup update: Top spot up for grabs after Scottie Scheffler’s missed cut

  • Scottie Scheffler missed the cut in the Playoffs opener, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, by just a single shot. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Scottie Scheffler missed the cut in the Playoffs opener, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, by just a single shot. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)