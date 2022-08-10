Rory McIlroy returns from disappointment to start FedExCup Playoffs

“I stood on the 10th tee with a two-shot lead and birdied the 10th,” he said at TPC Southwind on Wednesday.



He’s not still processing just where it all went wrong. He’s already done that. He was just answering a writer’s question.



It was an utterly unspectacular loss. There was no Jean van de Velde moment, or even a Mito Pereira moment, just a succession of birdie putts sliding by the hole as Smith, playing ahead of him, filled up the cup. Meeting the press afterward, McIlroy said he’d done nothing egregiously wrong but nothing all that right, either. He kept his composure but left in a golf cart with his head buried in his wife’s shoulder. You sensed this one was going to leave a mark.



What McIlroy needed in the wake of such disappointment, he knew immediately, was to get away. So instead of returning home to Jupiter, Florida, he and Erica and Poppy hung out in London for two weeks.



“Completely just got away from golf,” said McIlroy, who comes into the Playoffs at sixth in the FedExCup. “I took two weeks off, didn't touch a club, didn't see the inside of a gym, probably didn't eat a vegetable.”



One thing cushioned the blow: “It's not as if I went out there, shot 75,” he said. “I went and played a solid round of golf, didn't get as much out of it as I was hoping for, but I think because of how I played, it made it I guess just a little easier to get over.”



While he was getting over it, Tony Finau, who had racked up his own share of gut-wrenching losses, won the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, highlighting the importance of perseverance. It’s what the best players do, and McIlroy, a 21-time PGA TOUR winner who is back up to third in the Official World Golf Ranking, knows all about it.



He began the current season with a win at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in Las Vegas and shot a final-round 62 to win the RBC Canadian Open in June. The hard part is he’s had one hand on a lot of trophies that got away. That’s also the best part. He finished in the top 10 in all four majors. He has 11 top-25s in 13 total starts. He is almost never out of it.

