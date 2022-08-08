Scottie Scheffler finishes No. 1 in Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, claims $4 million bonus

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The 2021-22 FedExCup Regular Season concluded this weekend at the Wyndham Championship with Scottie Scheffler claiming the No. 1 position in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 and earning a $4 million bonus. The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the FedExCup Regular Season.

“I’m proud of securing the top spot in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 as it represents great competition over the course of a season against the best players in the world,” Scheffler said. “This is a great reminder of all the hard work I’ve put in over the years with the support of my family and team.”

Scheffler put together an impressive season in which he won four times over a six-start stretch that saw him ascend to the top of the FedExCup and Official World Golf Ranking. In his 71st career PGA TOUR start, Scheffler won his maiden TOUR title at the WM Phoenix Open in a playoff over reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay. Two starts later, he captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, moving to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, a position he never relinquished through the Regular Season. After a T55 at THE PLAYERS Championship, Scheffler won the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to move to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and in his next start, won his first major championship title at the Masters. In 22 starts in the Regular Season, Scheffler recorded four wins, nine top-10s and 16 top-25 finishes.

“On behalf of Comcast Business, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler for claiming the top spot in this year’s Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, and to all the outstanding players who clinched a position on the leaderboard,” said Eileen Diskin, CMO, Comcast Business. “At Comcast Business, we are committed to serving business leaders on and off the course, keeping them ready for whatever lies ahead. It has been an honor to partner with the PGA TOUR and we look forward to what’s in store for the 2022-23 season.”



Earning a top-10 spot in the standings entering the FedExCup Playoffs is an important goal for players looking to position themselves for a run at the FedExCup trophy. As part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $20 million bonus is shared among the top-10 finishers in the FedExCup Regular Season standings.

Collin Morikawa earned the top spot in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 in 2021. Below are the 2021-22 results: