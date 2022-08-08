  • COMCAST BUSINESS TOP 10

    Scottie Scheffler finishes No. 1 in Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, claims $4 million bonus

    Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights season-long performance, shares $20 million bonus among the top-10 finishers

  • Scottie Scheffler has been the one to catch all season on the PGA TOUR. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)Scottie Scheffler has been the one to catch all season on the PGA TOUR. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)