FedExCup update: Justin Lower on the bubble

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It all comes down to this. This is the final round of the FedExCup Regular Season, and the last opportunity for players to crack the top 125 in the standings and qualify for the Playoffs, which begin next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Here’s eight names to watch in the final round of the Wyndham Championship as they try to burst the bubble:

Justin Lower

The true bubble boy, and the one who may have the most pressure Sunday as he plays for his full TOUR card for 2023, as well. He shot a back-nine 31 on Friday just to make the cut, then followed it with a third-round 66 that lifted him three spots in the FedExCup eligibility rankings to No. 125. He had just birdied three straight holes when play was called on Saturday and had three remaining, which he completed Sunday morning by going bogey-birdie-par.

Joohyung Kim

The impressive young Korean player already has his card locked up for the 2023 season after a third-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open and seventh-place finish last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. As a non-member, however, he needs a win to qualify for the Playoffs. That would also help his Presidents Cup candidacy, as he currently ranks 34th in the world ranking and 14th in the International Team standings. If he wins and gets included in the FedExCup standings, he bumps a player out of the top 125, as well. He will start the final round tied for third, two strokes off the lead.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler has no control over what happens Sunday after missing the cut for the second straight week. He came to Sedgefield ranked No. 123 on the FedExCup eligibility list and was the odd man out at 126 after the third round concluded. He’s fully exempt for the 2022-23 season, but should he fail to crack the 125, Fowler would miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the second straight year.

Ryan Moore

He’s trying to follow in the footsteps of Davis Love III by winning another Wyndham title to play his way into the Playoffs. Love did it in 2015, when he won his third Wyndham title and 21st PGA TOUR victory to make the Playoffs at age 51. Moore won the 2009 Wyndham and needs at least a top-2 finish to make it to the postseason after dealing with a bad back this year. He will start the final round tied for 16th, six strokes off the lead after finishing up a third-round 72 on Sunday morning that included bogeys on three of his last four holes.

Nick Taylor

Four years ago, he shot a Sunday 63 at Wyndham to make the Playoffs. He may need more Sunday heroics as he starts the final round projected at No. 123, down three spots. His scores at Sedgefield aren’t trending in the right direction, though. He opened with a 67 but followed with rounds of 71 and 73 and sits tied for 78th.

Brian Stuard

Stuard could be the feel-good story of the week. The veteran had missed 11 straight cuts prior to the Wyndham Championship and was No. 137 on the Eligibility List entering the tournament. He likely needs a finish of 14th or better to keep his card and make the Playofffs for the fifth straight year. Three rounds in the 60s have put him in a tie for seventh at 9 under, four behind the leaders, and projected at No. 122.

Max McGreevy

McGreevy is trying to minimize the stress this week, enjoying time with his fiancée and their dog, and the strategy seems to be working. The PGA TOUR rookie has posted three rounds in the 60s, including consecutive 67s, to tie for 11th at 8 under. He came in No. 126 on the FedExCup eligibility list and was projected No. 112 at the start of the final round.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Aphibarnrat hasn’t made the Playoffs since 2019. He came to Greensboro ranked No. 197 on the Eligibility List and likely needs to finish second or better to play in Memphis. He’s given himself a chance after a third-round 63 – Aphibarnrat is tied for fifth at 10 under, three behind Sungjae Im’s lead.