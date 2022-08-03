-
FEDEXCUP
FedExCup scenarios into Wyndham Championship
August 03, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Rickie Fowler enters the Regular Season-ending Wyndham Championship at No. 123 on the Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Wyndham Championship marks the final event of the PGA TOUR's Regular Season, as tensions mount in the chase for FedExCup Playoffs berths.
Players who finish inside the top 125 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List upon the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship will enter the three-event FedExCup Playoffs, beginning at next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship. The Playoffs field will be cut to 70 players into the BMW Championship, then to 30 players into the TOUR Championship.
Since the current points structure debuted in 2009, an average of 2.5 players per year entered the final week of FedExCup Regular Season outside the top 125 in the standings and proceeded to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
The top 96 players on the FedExCup entering the week are mathematically safe, with various permutations allowing certain players to move inside and outside the top 125 based on how the competition unfolds in North Carolina.
Players who finish Nos. 126-200 on the Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, not otherwise exempt, will have the chance to regain TOUR status via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. (Nos. 126-150 will be assured conditional TOUR status next season at minimum.)
Statistical models project that the final top-125 number will fall somewhere between 320 and 340 points.
Here’s a look at the minimum finish required by players currently outside the top 125 to have a chance to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
Note: Bolded players are exempt on TOUR through at least the 2023 season.
Current FedExCup Ranking Player Minimum finish to move inside top 125 119 Kevin Tway N/A 120 Nick Taylor N/A 121 Chesson Hadley N/A 122 Kramer Hickok N/A 123 Rickie Fowler N/A 124 Matt Wallace N/A 125 Austin Smotherman N/A 126 Max McGreevy 46th 127 Danny Willett 44th 128 Justin Lower 37th 129 Nick Hardy 31st 130 Cameron Champ 30th 131 Kelly Kraft 27th 132 Michael Gligic 25th 135 Martin Trainer 18th 136 Doc Redman 18th 137 Brian Stuard 14th 138 Harry Higgs 13th 139 Hank Lebioda 10th 140 Rory Sabbatini 9th 141 Andrew Novak 8th 142 Zach Johnson 8th 143 Garrick Higgo 7th 144 Brice Garnett 7th 145 Henrik Norlander 7th 146 Jonathan Byrd 6th 147 Austin Cook 5th 148 Charley Hoffman 4th 150 Ben Martin 4th 151 Bill Haas 4th 152 Andrew Landry 4th 154 Satoshi Kodaira 4th 155 Dylan Wu 3rd 156 Chase Seiffert 3rd 157 Paul Barjon 3rd 158 Cameron Percy 3rd 159 Luke Donald 3rd 160 Sung Kang 3rd 161 Joseph Bramlett 3rd 162 Scott Gutschewski 3rd 163 Seth Reeves 3rd 164 Roger Sloan 3rd 166 William McGirt 3rd 167 Vaughn Taylor 3rd 169 Ben Kohles 3rd 170 Kevin Chappell 3rd 171 Curtis Thompson 3rd 173 Camilo Villegas 3rd 174 Jim Knous 3rd 176 Richy Werenski 2nd 177 Brandon Hagy 2nd 178 Tommy Gainey 2nd 179 Scott Brown 2nd 180 Aaron Baddeley 2nd 181 David Skinns 2nd 182 Harris English 2nd 183 Ryan Moore 2nd 184 Brian Gay 2nd 185 Wesley Bryan 2nd 186 Bo Hoag 2nd 191 David Lingmerth 2nd 192 Robert Garrigus 2nd 193 Jared Wolfe 2nd 194 Dawie van der Walt 2nd 195 Jim Herman 2nd 196 Grayson Murray 2nd 197 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2nd 198 Bo Van Pelt 2nd 199 Jason Dufner 2nd 200 Jonas Blixt 2nd 201 Joshua Creel 2nd 202 Chris Stroud 2nd 203 Mark Hensby 2nd 204 Ricky Barnes 2nd 205 Brett Drewitt 2nd 225 Davis Love III Win
Here's a look at the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 into the Wyndham Championship, as well as players in the field who have a chance to break inside.
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 will be finalized upon the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, rewarding players for elite performance across the Regular Season.
Top 10 into Wyndham Championship:
Rank Player Points 1 Scottie Scheffler 3,556 2 Cameron Smith 2,335 3 Sam Burns 2,275 4 Xander Schauffele 2,153 5 Patrick Cantlay 2,108 6 Rory McIlroy 2,104 7 Tony Finau 1,912 8 Justin Thomas 1,783 9 Cameron Young 1,774 10 Hideki Matsuyama 1,697
Players with a chance to break inside:
Rank Player Points behind No. 10 Finish required to have a chance 11 Will Zalatoris 55.39 Two-way T14 or better 15 Sungjae Im 209.74 Two-way T2 or better 18 Billy Horschel 320.58 Win
