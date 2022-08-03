FedExCup scenarios into Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship marks the final event of the PGA TOUR's Regular Season, as tensions mount in the chase for FedExCup Playoffs berths.

Players who finish inside the top 125 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List upon the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship will enter the three-event FedExCup Playoffs, beginning at next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship. The Playoffs field will be cut to 70 players into the BMW Championship, then to 30 players into the TOUR Championship.

Since the current points structure debuted in 2009, an average of 2.5 players per year entered the final week of FedExCup Regular Season outside the top 125 in the standings and proceeded to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

The top 96 players on the FedExCup entering the week are mathematically safe, with various permutations allowing certain players to move inside and outside the top 125 based on how the competition unfolds in North Carolina.

Players who finish Nos. 126-200 on the Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, not otherwise exempt, will have the chance to regain TOUR status via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. (Nos. 126-150 will be assured conditional TOUR status next season at minimum.)

Statistical models project that the final top-125 number will fall somewhere between 320 and 340 points.

Here’s a look at the minimum finish required by players currently outside the top 125 to have a chance to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Note: Bolded players are exempt on TOUR through at least the 2023 season.