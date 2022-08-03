  • FEDEXCUP

    FedExCup scenarios into Wyndham Championship

  • Rickie Fowler enters the Regular Season-ending Wyndham Championship at No. 123 on the Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Rickie Fowler enters the Regular Season-ending Wyndham Championship at No. 123 on the Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)