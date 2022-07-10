Tiger Woods gets through full 18 holes at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – After walking the Old Course on Saturday night with just his wedges and putter, Tiger Woods played a full 18-hole practice round Sunday in preparation for the 150th Open.

Playing alongside one of his usual practice-round partners, Justin Thomas, Woods spent five hours in the sun during his first full practice round at a PGA TOUR event this year. Thomas also accompanied Woods on his Saturday evening walk around the Old Course.

Woods won two of his three Open Championships at St. Andrews, producing an eight-shot win in 2000 as part of the Tiger Slam and winning again five years later by five strokes. St. Andrews also is where Woods completed the career Grand Slam at age 24.

He is scheduled to compete in Monday’s Celebration of Champions alongside Rory McIlroy, Lee Trevino and former Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall. The group is scheduled to tee off in the exhibition’s final tee time, at 5:05 p.m. local time. Woods also is scheduled for a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The 82-time TOUR winner looked uncomfortable at times during Sunday’s round. This is his first official tournament since withdrawing from the PGA Championship after a third-round 79. He skipped the U.S. Open to ensure he could play at this historic Open at the Home of Golf.

“I had some issues with my leg, and it would have put this tournament in jeopardy, and so there’s no reason to do that,” Woods told reporters earlier this week during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor GC in Ireland.

St. Andrews is a flatter walk but still brings unique bumps and humps throughout, not to mention some tough bunker lies.

“This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing. I’m lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and want to play there again, and I don’t know when they are ever going to go back while I’m still able to play at a high level. I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level,” he added in Ireland.