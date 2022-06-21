Sir Nick Faldo to retire as CBS golf lead analyst

Sir Nick Faldo, the six-time major champion and lead golf analyst for CBS, announced Tuesday he will be retiring at the end of his 16th season covering the PGA TOUR for the network.

He will leave his seat in the 18th tower at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, Aug. 4-7.

Trevor Immelman, 2008 Masters champion and the captain of the International Presidents Cup Team that will take on the Americans at Quail Hollow this fall, will replace him, taking his seat next to Jim Nantz starting with the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

“Sir Nick has had a remarkable career on network television for nearly 20 years and is one of the most accomplished commentators to ever sit in the 18th tower,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. “Nick brought the same passion and dedication that propelled him to the world’s number one golfer to our broadcasts. He combined his profound knowledge of golf with his wit and charm, enlightening viewers and elevating our coverage. We thank him for his outstanding contributions and dedication to CBS Sports. While his voice will be missed on-air, we wish him the best as he continues to positively impact the game of golf around the world.

“We are thrilled to name Trevor as the lead analyst for golf on CBS,” continued McManus. “He brings the credentials and experience as a major champion, along with a unique perspective and knowledge of today’s stars, having recently competed alongside them. Trevor has developed terrific chemistry and relationships with our entire team, and we look forward to him sharing his insights, as he informs and entertains viewers for many years to come.”

Faldo will turn 65 next month and said he and his wife, Lindsay, have moved to Montana, where they are renovating a farm. He envisions spending more time with family, his three dogs, and the local trout, and pointed out that he will be coming full circle, as the Wyndham Championship – then the Greater Greensboro Open – at Sedgefield Country Club was the site of his first TOUR start in 1979.

“I have been on the road since I was 18 years old,” he wrote. “That’s a long run of airports, hotel rooms and restaurant meals.”