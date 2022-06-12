  • Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark earn spots at The Open thanks to strong finishes at RBC Canadian Open

    Duo gets into the field at St. Andrews as part of the Open Qualifying Series

  Keith Mitchell finished T7 at the RBC Canadian Open and will be in the field at The Open Championship. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)