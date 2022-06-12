-
How to Watch the RBC Canadian Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 12, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from RBC Canadian Open
Round 4 of the RBC Canadian Open takes place Saturday from St. George's Golf and Country Club.
Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau are tied for the lead at 11-under-par heading into Sunday. The packed leaderboard also includes Justin Thomas and Sam Burns, both T3 at 9-under-par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee Group: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee Group: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Scottie Scheffler, Vince Whaley, Sahith Theegala
Featured Groups
Adam Hadwin, Justin Lower, Kelly Kraft
Patrick Rodgers, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith
Featured Holes
No. 3 (par 3), No. 6 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)
