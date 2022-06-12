How to Watch the RBC Canadian Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 4 of the RBC Canadian Open takes place Saturday from St. George's Golf and Country Club.

Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau are tied for the lead at 11-under-par heading into Sunday. The packed leaderboard also includes Justin Thomas and Sam Burns, both T3 at 9-under-par.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)



Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR