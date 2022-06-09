Commissioner Jay Monahan responds to players competing this week without proper releases

Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to the PGA TOUR’s membership Thursday to update them on players choosing to compete this week without the proper conflicting event and media rights release.

In accordance with the PGA TOUR’s Tournament Regulations, the players competing this week without releases are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA TOUR tournament play, including the Presidents Cup. This also applies to all tours sanctioned by the PGA TOUR: the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Champions, PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

“Their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV Golf event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations,” Monahan wrote. “The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our Regulations.”

Also in accordance with PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations, the players who have resigned their membership will be removed from the FedExCup Points List when the official statistics following the RBC Canadian Open are posted on Sunday evening. These players will not be permitted to play in PGA TOUR tournaments as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category. The memo included an additional commitment that the TOUR’s current membership will not be negatively impacted – in the way of Priority Rankings, tournament eligibility or eligibility to compete in the FedExCup Playoffs – by those suspended members who have yet to resign.

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” Monahan wrote to the TOUR’s membership. “But they can’t demand the same PGA TOUR membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.”

Monahan said in regards to additional questions about players’ ability to return to the TOUR in the future, “Trust that we’re prepared to deal with those questions and we’ll approach them in the same we have this entire process: by being transparent and respecting the PGA TOUR regulations that you helped establish.”

“I am certain our fans and partners – who are surely tired of all this talk of money, money and more money – will continue to be entertained and compelled by the world-class competition you display each and every week, where there are true consequences for every shot you take and your rightful place in history whenever you reach that elusive winner’s circle,” Monahan wrote. “This week, the RBC Canadian Open is a shining example of what you have created with the PGA TOUR: a star-studded field, a committed sponsor, sold-out hospitality offerings, record crowds and a global broadcast distribution. These elements are part of the TOUR’s DNA, built by the likes of Jack and Arnie, furthered by Tiger and countless others – whose legacies are inextricably linked, with each other and with the PGA TOUR. This collective legacy can’t be bought or sold.”

The following players are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible for PGA TOUR tournament play:

Sergio Garcia*

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace*

Dustin Johnson*

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer*

Graeme McDowell*

Phil Mickelson

Kevin Na*

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen*

Turk Pettit*

Ian Poulter

Charl Schwartzel*

Hudson Swafford

Peter Uihlein

Lee Westwood*



(*- have informed the PGA TOUR that they have resigned their membership)