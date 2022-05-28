Barracuda Championship announced as first PGA TOUR event to accept cryptocurrency

The Barracuda Championship will become the first PGA TOUR event to accept cryptocurrency payments, joining other pro sports teams from the NBA, NHL and MLB to embrace digital currency.



Beginning May 26, spectators can purchase tickets, hospitality and sponsorship packages with over 300 different cryptocurrency options including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.



“We are incredibly excited to take this first step in innovating the sport we all know and love, and to offer our spectators a new way to enjoy the tournament,” said tournament director, Chris Hoff. “The professional golf landscape continues to innovate and evolve, and we are honored to usher the PGA TOUR into this new space.”



In addition to offering crypto as a new payment option for ticket purchases, the Barracuda Championship will also offer an exclusive VIP experience package that will only be available for purchase with cryptocurrency.



The VIP package will include private hospitality, an official tournament Pro-Am team and honorary observer experiences.



For more information or to purchase tickets for the July 14–17 event visit BarracudaChampionship.com .