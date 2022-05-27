Beau Hossler rides experience at Colonial to a share of the lead

FORT WORTH, Texas — Beau Hossler earned a share of the lead Thursday while almost no one watched. He kept it Friday in front of thousands.

Hossler shot 9-under 66-65 at the Charles Schwab Challenge on two wildly different days at Colonial Country Club. His first round included eagles on two par-4 holes, both of them so late in the day that nearly everyone had vacated the property. His second round was an easier quest — five birdies, no bogeys, barely a sweat on his visored brow — down fairways lined with plentiful spectators getting a head start on the holiday weekend.

And that’s exactly what Hossler got, too. He and Scott Stallings took the early lead of the $8.4-million tournament, one of the oldest on the PGA TOUR.

“Today felt, frankly, never really stress-free, but as stress-free as it's going to get,” Hossler said. “It felt like I was in play. I never was that out of position. Yesterday I was kind of grinding more.”

Through 36 holes, Hossler gained more than nine strokes on the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, and nearly six in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. He ranked first in both categories. He ranked second in scrambling, converting 10 of 11 attempts in the first two rounds.

With considerable wind in the forecast for Saturday, Hossler said he hoped his experience at Colonial — the former University of Texas Longhorn estimated he’d played the course more than 20 times since moving to Texas from California — would help his campaign to win for the first time in his five years on the TOUR. In fact, Hossler said, he welcomed menacing conditions.

“To be honest, from my perspective, the harder the golf course plays, I think it favors me,” he said. “I've never been a player that thrives on shooting 30-under par in a tournament.”

Hossler has made two cuts in four starts at the Charles Schwab. His best finish was a tie for 40th in 2019.

His current season includes a third-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and two Top 10s, the most recent at the Valero Texas Open. Hossler had his chances last month in San Antonio, but shot even-par 72 in the final round. He finished in a tie for fourth.

May is a different month. Colonial is a different course.

“Hopefully it plays difficult,” Hossler said, “and smart strategy and good commitment and good execution is what will come out on top.”