Scott Stallings starts strong at Charles Schwab Challenge after emotional U.S. Open qualification

FORT WORTH — Scott Stallings has seen some birdie putts fall this week in Texas.

He saw eight of them Thursday in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot 3-under 67 to end in a share of ninth place, one off the lead. He took only 26 putts on a warm and breezy afternoon at Colonial Country Club. Some of them he would like to have back.

“Made a lot of birdies,” Stallings said. “Made a lot of bogeys.” (Five, to be exact.)

“Part of it, man,” he said.

Also part of it: making birdies when they really matter personally. Stallings watched plenty of those Monday in Dallas, where he shot 8 under in a U.S. Open qualifier at Lakewood CC and Royal Oaks CC. His solo 11th-place finish got him into the season’s third major at The Country Club outside Boston. He tweeted a photograph of his official notification from the USGA and added: “This one means a little bit more.”

“That day was something I had circled,” Stallings said Thursday.

The U.S. Open represents a homecoming for the three-time PGA TOUR winner. He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, less than an hour from Brookline. He left as a youth and now lives in Tennessee. But he has family there, he said, and he looks forward to playing in front of them in June.

“That was probably my biggest goal of the year, to play the U.S. Open,” Stallings said. “That’s somewhere that’s near and dear to my heart.”