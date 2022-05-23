-
Bubba Watson diagnosed with torn meniscus
May 23, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- May 23, 2022
- After a strong performance at the PGA Championship, Bubba Watson has withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Bubba Watson looked like he was firing on all cylinders when he tied a tournament record with a second-round 63 at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last week.
As it turns out, he wasn’t.
After congratulating PGA winner Justin Thomas on social media Monday, Watson, who fell back with rounds of 73-75 on the weekend to finish T30, said he was playing on a torn meniscus and would have to pull out of this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.
Here is the post:
If Watson is out for four to six weeks, it could also mean missing the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, where he’s a three-time champion. At 43, the 12-time PGA TOUR winner said last week, he’s had to make a few concessions to age, including using a lighter driver shaft.
“I've had a lot of issues over the last couple years,” Watson, who is 146th in the FedExCup and 69th in the Official World Golf Ranking, said at Southern Hills. “Had a lot of PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy) done on my wrist, PRP done on my knees. I've had a lot of issues.”
