Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Championship status remains uncertain

Questions about whether some of the game’s biggest names would compete in the PGA Championship have been answered in recent days. But one remains.

Bryson DeChambeau may make his return to competitive golf at this week’s PGA Championship. It would be his first tournament since undergoing hand surgery after missing the cut at the Masters.

“On my way to Southern Hills CC,” DeChambeau tweeted Monday afternoon . “Going to test how I am feeling over these next couple days and decide on whether to compete. Looking forward to being in Tulsa.”

DeChambeau underwent surgery April 14 to repair a broken hook of hamate bone in his left hand. He said in a social media post after the procedure that he would take “the appropriate time needed to rest and recover” and would return “within the next two months."