  • NEWS

    K.H. Lee joins elite company with AT&T Byron Nelson title defense

  • K.H. Lee joins the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Sam Snead in going back-to-back at the AT&T Byron Nelson. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)K.H. Lee joins the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Sam Snead in going back-to-back at the AT&T Byron Nelson. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)