Favorable conditions set up epic finish at AT&T Byron Nelson

MCKINNEY, Texas — Players know what to expect at the AT&T Byron Nelson. The gentle and spacious TPC Craig Ranch yields low scores, especially on that rare springtime day in Texas when the heat swells, the wind stills and every hole looks like a sure birdie.



That was Saturday in the Dallas suburbs. Sebastian Munoz, who set the course record Thursday with a 12-under 60, shot 66 to lead by one at 21 under. Jordan Spieth and three other players shot 64s that looked effortless. Spieth’s was good enough to elevate him into second at minus 20. Joaquin Niemann shot 65 for third alone. James Hahn briefly entertained the prospect of a 59.

He shot 61 instead. He shared fourth with Justin Thomas. Thomas shot 64, too, and said he did nothing special.

“The greens are pure, the fairways, we're getting a perfect lie every time in the fairway,” Hahn said. “As long as you're in the fairway I feel like every hole can be a birdie opportunity.”

The leaderboard suggests Sunday will include another preponderance of short birdie putts and frequent opportunities for eagle. The conditions — high 90s, with just a breeze — will be identical. The course will be there for the taking, again. Through three rounds, TPC Craig Ranch has distributed 1,779 birdies and 89 eagles. The field has played it in 1,023 shots under par.

“It's very open,” Thomas said. “A lot of short clubs. And with the greens rolling this well you know if you're putting it well you can make it from about anywhere.”

There will be no margin for mistakes in the last tournament round before the PGA Championship. Every error will punish. Ryan Palmer, for example, came to the par-four 16th hole Saturday a shot behind Munoz. He made double on the hardest hole on the course. Then he bogeyed the par-5 18th, one of the easiest. He slipped into a tie for sixth, four shots behind.

Ten players, including defending champion K.H. Lee and No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler, finished within five strokes of Munoz, a Dallas resident who played at the University of North Texas. Five shots at the Nelson, with four reachable par-5s and a one-shot par-4, can vanish or materialize in no time. Pars lose ground.

After a slow start in the second round that led to a 3-under 69, Munoz collected himself in the third. He holed a bunker shot on the par-4 sixth for eagle. He made five birdies and a lone bogey in the last group with Palmer.

“I got off to a good start and kind of kept pushing,” he said.

Munoz said he hopes to continue to ride sturdy iron play and a positive attitude. He ranks first in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (4.476) and Strokes Gained: Tee to Green 5.935). He’s finding fairways, hitting greens and making putts; he ranks third this week in Strokes Gained: Putting at 4.27.

Munoz’s teacher said they’ve been working on simplifying — just “playing the game,” said Troy Denton, the director of instruction at Maridoe Golf Club in nearby Carrollton.

“His skill is letting go,” Denton said. “We’re not doing anything magical. My biggest goal is to keep him doing less.”

Munoz last played in the U.S. at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play. He then took off the entire month of April.

He returned last week at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he tied for 29th.

His opening-round 60 at the Nelson told him he was ready to contend. His second-round 69 told him to take nothing for granted.

“I think we're ready for whatever they shoot,” said Munoz, a one-time winner on the PGA TOUR. “We'll just try to do our best. That's all we can do.”

Spieth, meanwhile, continued his torrid play with a one-bogey, nine-birdie performance that could’ve been better. He had four eagle putts Saturday that he failed to make.

“This will be kind of the best chance I've maybe ever had (at the Nelson) going into Sunday,” said Spieth, who will play with Munoz. “I just wanted to get into contention and obviously see what needs to be sharpened for next week. But there's no better prep for a major than winning the week before, I think, so go out there tomorrow and try and do what I did the last couple days.”



