How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 11, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Craig Ranch is once again the site of the AT&T Byron Nelson. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
A stacked field including Scottie Scheffler, the FedExCup leader and world No. 1, headlines the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson. It features seven of the top 15 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Defending champion K.H. Lee returns, and joins a field that features Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Bubba Watson.
The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee Group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee Group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:30a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Kevin Kisner
Featured Groups
Satoshi Kodaira, Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch
Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, K.H. Lee
Featured Groups
Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott
Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Tom Hoge
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
