  • NEWS

    Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead advances through U.S. Open Local Qualifying

    10-year NFL veteran will compete at Final Qualifying for a spot at The Country Club

  • Danny Woodhead carded even-par 71 at Omaha CC to earn one of five available Final Qualifying spots via his site. (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images; Nebraska Golf Association)Danny Woodhead carded even-par 71 at Omaha CC to earn one of five available Final Qualifying spots via his site. (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images; Nebraska Golf Association)