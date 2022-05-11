-
Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead advances through U.S. Open Local Qualifying
10-year NFL veteran will compete at Final Qualifying for a spot at The Country Club
May 11, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Danny Woodhead carded even-par 71 at Omaha CC to earn one of five available Final Qualifying spots via his site. (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images; Nebraska Golf Association)
Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead advanced through U.S. Open Local Qualifying on Wednesday, carding even-par 71 at Omaha CC to earn one of five Final Qualifying berths available via the site.
Woodhead, who played 10 NFL seasons from 2008 to 2017, finished in a two-way T3 to finish one stroke clear of a playoff. The Nebraska native, 37, made four birdies against four bogeys on the 6,915-yard layout, which also hosted last year’s U.S. Senior Open.
Woodhead played for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens across his NFL career. He was undrafted out of Chadron State but proved his mettle as a resourceful offensive weapon, accumulating 4,936 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Joining Woodhead in advancing from the Omaha qualifier, conducted by the Nebraska Golf Association, were Corbin Mills, Connor Peck, Carson Schaake and Alex Schaake.
The kick save. @danny__woodhead rolls in the birdie putt on No. 17 to get to -1. He finishes at 71 (E), second-lowest in so far. #USOpen | Local Qualifying pic.twitter.com/xPEB3TSmmQ— #NebGolf (@NGAgolf) May 11, 2022
Local Qualifying for the U.S. Open is being contested across 109 qualifying sites between April 25 and May 23. Those who advance through Local Qualifying will compete in Final Qualifying, contested across 11 sites – two on May 23, nine on June 6.
The 122nd U.S. Open will be held at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, June 16-19.
Since retiring from professional football, Woodhead has committed substantial energy to golf, self-described as obsessed with the game. He also successfully qualified for the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Chambers Bay, paired alongside fellow Omaha CC member Michael Wilhelm.
“It was definitely a goal of mine to get to a USGA Championship,” Woodhead told USGA’s Golf Journal in 2021.
He’ll now have a chance to compete in a second.
