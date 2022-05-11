Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead advances through U.S. Open Local Qualifying

Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead advanced through U.S. Open Local Qualifying on Wednesday, carding even-par 71 at Omaha CC to earn one of five Final Qualifying berths available via the site.

Woodhead, who played 10 NFL seasons from 2008 to 2017, finished in a two-way T3 to finish one stroke clear of a playoff. The Nebraska native, 37, made four birdies against four bogeys on the 6,915-yard layout, which also hosted last year’s U.S. Senior Open.

Woodhead played for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens across his NFL career. He was undrafted out of Chadron State but proved his mettle as a resourceful offensive weapon, accumulating 4,936 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Joining Woodhead in advancing from the Omaha qualifier, conducted by the Nebraska Golf Association, were Corbin Mills, Connor Peck, Carson Schaake and Alex Schaake.