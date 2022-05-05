Marc Leishman: Shank was good, but not his best

POTOMAC, Maryland – Marc Leishman hit a candidate for shank of the year in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm on Thursday.

He laughed about it after signing for a 2-under 68, three off the early lead.

"I was actually thinking about holing it,” Leishman said of his gaffe on the 17th hole, which scattered playing partner Corey Conners and Conners’ caddie, Danny Sahl, and tumbled into the pond, leading to a triple-bogey 6. “I opened the face right up and tried to slip the club under the ball. It scared the hell out of me; I certainly wasn't thinking about the water hazard.

“It had some speed on it, too,” Leishman continued. “It scared Corey. You're good (due) for one every few years and hopefully that's my shank out of the way.”