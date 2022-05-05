  • Former TOUR winner, rules official Bert Weaver passes away at 90

    Weaver beat Jack Nicklaus to win 1965 Jacksonville Open

  • Bert Weaver had 36 top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR. (Courtesy of USGA Museum) Bert Weaver had 36 top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR. (Courtesy of USGA Museum)