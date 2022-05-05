  • ‘I’m just trying to be better’

    Determined to improve attitude, Matthew Wolff opens with 65 at Wells Fargo Championship

  • Matthew Wolff shot a first-round 5-under 65 at the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)Matthew Wolff shot a first-round 5-under 65 at the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)