Everything everywhere all at once

Editor's note (May 4, 2022): Gregory Odom Jr. won his second consecutive PGA Works Collegiate Championship on Wednesday in Philadelphia, leading Howard University to the team title, as well. Odom will make his PGA TOUR debut Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. This story, written earlier this week, details Odom's journey to his first TOUR start.

Maybe the accelerated life of Greg Odom Jr., makes sense.

After all, efforts to diversify golf are coming fast and furious, so why should his life be any different? Why shouldn’t it recall Lucy and Ethel on the assembly line?

“My dreams are coming true,” said Odom, a decorated junior at Howard University.

Odom will play on a sponsor’s exemption at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, less than 15 miles from where he goes to school. He’s thrilled. Grateful. Eager to get going.

It’s just that in addition to anticipating his PGA TOUR debut on Thursday, Odom is also defending his title at the minority-focused PGA Works Collegiate Championship in Philadelphia this week. That tournament runs Monday through Wednesday, at which point – deep breath – he will make his way back to the D.C. area, 142 miles southwest, for the Wells Fargo.

It’s a fast turnaround, but Odom is used to it.

The day after his Wells Fargo exemption hit the papers, he won the individual title in freezing cold at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament at Argyle C.C. in Silver Spring, Maryland, leading Howard to the team victory. The program at the historically black college and university is in its second year thanks to the support of NBA star Stephen Curry, who the following day made news of his own.