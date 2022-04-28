NFL Draft analysis: Andrew Novak grades Carolina Panthers' Round 1 selection

VIDANTA VALLARTA, Mexico – Andrew Novak was nervous throughout the opening round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not because of the demands on a windy afternoon at Vidanta Vallarta, which he successfully navigated to the tune of six birdies against a single bogey.

He was anxiously awaiting his beloved Carolina Panthers’ selection with the No. 6 pick in the opening round of the NFL Draft.

In a case of fortuitous timing, Novak signed for a 5-under 66 just minutes before the Panthers selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu.

Novak hung out beside the scoring trailer as he waited for the pick, accompanied by caddie Jeff Hamley and a few colleagues.

The native of Raleigh, North Carolina was instantly enthused. He pumped his fist and graded the selection an “A.”

“Let’s go!” Novak exclaimed as the sun set Thursday evening in western Mexico. “N.C. State tackle. Let’s go! That’s a good day right there.

“It’s great. It’s what I wanted. Ideal situation … that’s as good as you can ask for.”

Novak stands T11 into Friday’s second round of the Mexico Open, aiming to channel the positive vibes from Thursday evening’s draft selection into a strong showing at Vidanta Vallarta.