Bryson DeChambeau to undergo surgery on left hand

Bryson DeChambeau was hoping he was on the mend after a fractured hamate bone in his left hand necessitated a two-month break from the PGA TOUR. Instead, he’ll have surgery.

“Bryson will undergo surgery on his hamate bone in his left hand,” DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, said in a statement. “We look forward to a smooth recovery and rehab process. Bryson looks forward to returning as soon as he is cleared to do so.”

DeChambeau, an eight-time PGA TOUR winner, including the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, said he first felt a “pop” in his left hand in the fall. He further injured his hand and left hip while playing Ping-Pong earlier this year. He was playing against Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann on freshly wiped marble floors, he said, when he slipped.

In discomfort as he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – where he had contended at the 2021 U.S. Open – he shut it down for most of February and March, hoping rest would be enough. He missed his title defense at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his titanic, instant-classic drive cleared the lake at the sixth hole last year, and THE PLAYERS Championship.

Alas, the wrist has continued to hamper his play upon his return late last month at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. He didn’t make it out of pool play, nor did he look comfortable in missing cuts at the Valero Texas Open (73-76) and Masters Tournament (76-80).

“I'm probably around 80% right now,” DeChambeau said at Augusta National. “I can't go all-out. I can't do any speed training sessions. I can't practice for excessive hours.”

The time away from the game, he added, allowed him to appreciate other things besides golf. He also said that his doctors recommended against him returning to competition so soon.

Although he had missed the cut at the Masters, DeChambeau was among those who stuck around to congratulate Tiger Woods for making it through 72 holes after a 2021 car accident that nearly cost him his right leg.

As for what DeChambeau described as a minor labrum tear in his left hip, he said he suffered the initial injury two years ago, at the outset of his transformation into the longest driver on TOUR (and beyond), when he slipped on concrete while swinging at over 200 miles an hour.

