How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

A stout field heads to the RBC Heritage this week as Round 1 gets under Thursday. THE PLAYERS Championship winner Cameron Smith is slated to play, and is part of five of the top 10 players in the world to tee it up at Harbour Town Golf Links.



Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth are among the stars who will also compete.

Stewart Cink returns to defend his 2021 triumph, which marked his second TOUR victory of the season.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR