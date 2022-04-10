Tiger Woods ‘thankful’ to complete Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods received a standing ovation from the patrons as he walked up Augusta National’s 18th hole. His fellow competitors were waiting for him outside the scoring area. It was a scene reminiscent of his win here three years ago. Woods didn’t add to his incredible 82 wins and 15 majors on Sunday, but he still called this year’s Masters one of the greatest achievements of his career.

Few can understand how difficult it was for him to play this week, Woods said. Only a handful of people have seen what his right leg, the one that was shattered in last year’s single-car accident, looks like under his pants leg. It’s a sight that leaves people “horrified,” in Woods’ words. An even smaller circle saw all the ice baths and recovery work that were necessary to piece Woods back together for each round at Augusta National.

“It's hard. It's hard,” Woods said. “I have those days where I just don't want to do anything. It just hurts.”

He fought through the pain to play all four rounds at this year’s Masters, completing 72 holes while some of his younger, healthier competitors missed the cut.

“Forget score. I don't care. He might not say that to the media, but forget score, right? It's pretty inspirational,” said Bubba Watson. “I cry on a paper cut. For him to be able to walk and make the cut is pretty spectacular.”

Watson was there when Woods walked off the 18th green Sunday, stopping Woods to give him a hug and say, “I’m proud of you.” Bryson DeChambeau was there, as well, despite missing the Masters cut.

The record will show that Woods finished at 13-over 301, his highest 72-hole total at this event by eight shots. It also is the second-highest 72-hole total of his career. Score was secondary this week, though.

“I don't think people really understand,” Woods said. “The people who are close to me understand. They've seen it. Some of the players who are close to me have seen it and have seen some of the pictures and the things that I have had to endure. They appreciate it probably more than anyone else because they know what it takes to do this out here at this level.

“It's one thing to play with my son at a hit-and-giggle, but it's another thing to play in a major championship. It's been a tough road, and one that I'm very thankful to have the opportunity to be able to grind through it. A lot of different things could have happened, but 14 months, I'm able to tee it up and play in the Masters.”

Woods also described himself as thankful for the opportunity.

“I am. I really am. I truly am. Just to get to this point,” he said. “Just to be able to play, and not only just to play, but I put up a good first round. I got myself there. I don't quite have the endurance that I would like to have had, but as of a few weeks ago, didn't even know if I was going to play in this event.

“I think it was a positive and I've got some work to do and looking forward to it.”

Woods confirmed to Sky Sports that he will play The Open at St. Andrews in July. Many thought that would the site of his return to competitive golf because of the relatively flat terrain of the links where Woods won two of his three Open Championships. He said his status for next month’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills was uncertain, though. Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

“I think it needs a couple more days to heal after this,” he said, “but we'll get back after it, and we'll get into it.”