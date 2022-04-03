Jordan Spieth struggles with putter on otherwise strong Sunday

SAN ANTONIO — The defending champion of the Valero Texas Open faced a birdie putt of four feet Sunday for a spirit-lifting 66.

But he missed. Jordan Spieth scraped in the short return for par, put his hands on his knees and knew he had work to do ahead of the Masters.

RELATED: Full leaderboard | Q&A: Spieth discusses equipment

“I just have to address putting,” said Spieth, who just made the cut. “That’s it. I missed nine putts inside of six feet this week. That’s really, really bad.”

Spieth finished at 5 under par after a bogey-free 67 that included just 44 feet of putts holed. In both the final round and in the entire tournament, he ranked last in Strokes Gained: Putting, losing more than seven strokes to the field over four rounds. Spieth gained in only one round — the second — and even then by barely a shot.

“I’ve got to figure out a stroke feel that gets me comfortable,” he said. “It’s everywhere. I missed a lot of mid-rangers too.”

Spieth played otherwise excellent golf at TPC San Antonio, climbing inside the top ten in other important Strokes Gained categories. He ranked second Tee-to-Green and driving distance, third in Approach, eighth in Scrambling and ninth Off-the-Tee. He took 116 putts.

“It was the worst I’ve ever putted in a professional event,” he said.