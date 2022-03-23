Match recaps from Wednesday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

GROUP 11

JORDAN SPIETH (11) def. KEEGAN BRADLEY (60), 2-up

Fans arrived bright and early to cheer on University of Texas alum Jordan Spieth as he took on Keegan Bradley in the first match of group play. It was a tightly contested front nine with neither player able to win more than one hole in a row, but a bogey from Spieth on the par-4 ninth gave Bradley a 1-up lead after the turn.

Bradley’s 18-footer to extend the lead on No. 11 nearly had the perfect pace but lipped just out. With the door open for Spieth, he showed off his impressive short game to get up-and-down for birdie from 62 yards on the scenic 12th and tie the match. An aggressive line off the tee on the drivable 13th saw Spieth dump his tee shot in the water, but the line paid off after dialing in his approach to set up par. Bradley flew his drive over the green before nearly chipping back into the water, settling for a par as well after taking a drop on the green and draining a 13-footer.

The Texas native took a 1-up lead with a comfortable birdie on No. 16 after Bradley crushed his approach from 268 yards over the green and was forced to take a penalty stroke en route to double bogey. At the par-3 17th, Bradley’s struggles on the green continued with a missed birdie opportunity from 15 feet, while Spieth was able to two-putt for par from 45 feet.

A missed 8-foot par putt at the last led to a concession from Bradley and a 2-up win for the local favorite.

“I look at this week, end of three or four in a row here, trying to just gain momentum," Spieth said. "The more rounds I can play, the sharper I get. You've got to keep winning matches in order to keep getting rounds in this tournament, so it was just an edgy, edgy match and sometimes you've got to grind those out.”

ADAM SCOTT (32) def. JUSTIN ROSE (46), 2-up

This contest between good friends and former major winners failed to hit any great heights in terms of skill, but it was certainly interesting. Australian Scott started with a win on the opening hole but found himself 2-down after No. 7. Back-to-back bogeys from Rose meant the veterans were tied at the turn and they traded bad shots until Scott fashioned a 2-up lead with birdie on the 15th.

Just as he appeared set for victory, Scott went out-of-bounds on the 16th to give the Englishman hope, and Rose then produced an incredible par-save chip-in from the canyon on the penultimate hole to take the match down the 18th. A shaky par from Scott on the finisher was enough to take the match.

"It was a real pillow fight," Scott said. "We gave each other a lot of holes, certainly nothing for me to brag about. We’ve played a lot of golf with each other over the years and we certainly didn't have our best stuff today, but obviously I'm happy to squeak out a point and kind of keep my hopes alive for the next couple days.”

