Groups announced for the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Groups for the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play were announced Monday, with group play scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 23 at Austin Country Club.

No. 1 seed Jon Rahm enters the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as the top seed and has advanced past group play in two of his four previous appearances, including a runner-up result in 2017. He will go against Patrick Reed (23), Cameron Young (40) and Sebastian Munoz (58).

Defending champion Billy Horschel (12), who won as the No. 32 seed, will begin his title defense, joining Thomas Pieters (26), Tom Hoge (33) and Min Woo Lee (49). Horschel defeated former University of Texas standout Scottie Scheffler in the Championship Match, 2 and 1.

Scheffler (5) returns to Austin for his second appearance and joins a trio of Englishmen: Matt Fitzpatrick (20), Tommy Fleetwood (41) and Ian Poulter (59). Scheffler and Poulter met in the Round of 16 in 2021, with Scheffler defeating the 2010 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion, 5 and 4.

Fellow University of Texas product Jordan Spieth (11) looks to make his second consecutive trip to the Round of 16. He won his group as the No. 49 seed in 2021 before falling to 2013 champion Matt Kuchar, 1-up. Spieth will go against World Golf Championships winners Adam Scott (32), Justin Rose (46) and Keegan Bradley (60).

Groups for the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play are listed below:

Group 1

Jon Rahm (1)

Patrick Reed (23)

Cameron Young (40)

Sebastian Munoz (58)

Group 2

Collin Morikawa (2)

Jason Kokrak (22)

Sergio Garcia (43)

Robert MacIntyre (61)

Group 3

Viktor Hovland (3)

Will Zalatoris (24)

Cameron Tringale (45)

Sepp Straka (63)

Group 4

Patrick Cantlay (4)

Sungjae Im (21)

Seamus Power (42)

Keith Mitchell (62)

Group 5

Scottie Scheffler (5)

Matt Fitzpatrick (20)

Tommy Fleetwood (41)

Ian Poulter (59)

Group 6

Justin Thomas (6)

Kevin Kisner (29)

Marc Leishman (37)

Luke List (53)

Group 7

Xander Schauffele (7)

Tony Finau (18)

Lucas Herbert (39)

Takumi Kanaya (56)

Group 8

Dustin Johnson (8)

Max Homa (30)

Matthew Wolff (38)

Mackenzie Hughes (51)

Group 9

Bryson DeChambeau (9)

Talor Gooch (27)

Lee Westwood (47)

Richard Bland (54)

Group 10

Louis Oosthuizen (10)

Paul Casey (19)

Corey Conners (36)

Alex Noren (50)

Group 11

Jordan Spieth (11)

Adam Scott (32)

Justin Rose (46)

Keegan Bradley (60)

Group 12

Billy Horschel (12)

Thomas Pieters (26)

Tom Hoge (33)

Min Woo Lee (49)

Group 13

Tyrrell Hatton (13)

Daniel Berger (17)

Si Woo Kim (48)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)

Group 14

Joaquin Niemann (14)

Kevin Na (25)

Russell Henley (34)

Maverick McNealy (64)

Group 15

Abraham Ancer (15)

Webb Simpson (31)

Brian Harman (44)

Bubba Watson (57)

Group 16

Brooks Koepka (16)

Shane Lowry (28)

Harold Varner III (35)

Erik van Rooyen (55)