Sam Burns withdraws from WGC–Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Sam Burns has withdrawn from the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after defending his title at the Valspar Championship this past weekend.

Burns, who moved to world No. 10 and second in the FedExCup standings with his second victory of the season - and third inside 11 months - has been replaced by Maverick McNealy in the field at Austin Country Club. Bernd Wiesberger is now the first alternate.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. After three long weeks of golf, I feel that taking this week to rest and prepare for the busy stretch ahead is best,” Burns said via statement. “I appreciate the support and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

Burns joins world No. 6 and recent PLAYERS Championship winner Cameron Smith and world No. 8 and former WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion Rory McIlroy on the sidelines for the week where 64 players go head-to-head for the title.

