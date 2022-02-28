  • NEWS

    PGA of America announces Zach Johnson as 2023 United States Ryder Cup captain

  • Zach Johnson has competed in five Ryder Cups and won 12 times on the PGA TOUR, including two major championships. (Warren Little/Getty Images)Zach Johnson has competed in five Ryder Cups and won 12 times on the PGA TOUR, including two major championships. (Warren Little/Getty Images)