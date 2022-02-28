PGA of America announces Zach Johnson as 2023 United States Ryder Cup captain

Zach Johnson will captain the United States team at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone G&CC in Rome, Italy, the PGA of America announced Monday morning.

Johnson, 46, has competed for the United States on five Ryder Cup teams, as part of a sparkling career that has included 12 PGA TOUR victories and two major championship titles.

The native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, honed his game on mini-tours and the Korn Ferry Tour, where he was named 2003 Player of the Year, before earning his PGA TOUR card for 2004 and never looking back.

Johnson has made 455 career PGA TOUR starts, recording 32 top-three finishes among 189 top-25s, consistency a hallmark of his career. The Drake University alum has compiled an 8-7-2 record across his Ryder Cup career, including a 3-1-1 mark in singles competition.

Johnson has also represented the United States in four Presidents Cup competitions, compiling a 10-6-1 record, including a 2-2 mark in singles.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be contested Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 of next year, with the United States contingent aiming to record its first victory on European soil since 1993 at The Belfry in England.

Last year's Ryder Cup was contested at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, with Steve Stricker captaining the United States to a 19-9 triumph. Johnson has served as an assistant captain for each of the last two United States Ryder Cup teams.