PGA TOUR announces content and sales agreement with GolfWRX

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and GolfWRX announced today the signing of a content and sales agreement that will support GolfWRX’s creation of increased equipment coverage at PGA TOUR events through 2026.

As part of the agreement, GolfWRX will leverage assistance from the PGA TOUR in developing an enhanced equipment content strategy, while providing GolfWRX with on-site video footage captured from its tournaments, focused on equipment played by PGA TOUR members. The PGA TOUR will represent sales and marketing opportunities for both properties as well as advertising operations for GolfWRX.

“The PGA TOUR and GolfWRX are committed to creating compelling and unique content for golfers and golf fans around the world,” said Jeff Tomback, PGA TOUR Vice President, Media Sales. “Equipment related coverage is extremely popular with golf fans and this relationship will enable us to deliver more robust content. This new arrangement will increase the amount of content dedicated to equipment used by the best players in the world each week on the PGA TOUR.”

Founded in 2005, GolfWRX has had a long tradition of putting its audience first and working with the PGA TOUR will further its aim to provide the golf public with increased access to the in-depth and objective coverage its readers expect. Every month, millions of golfers and golf fans trust GolfWRX for their information including an active user forum, breaking TOUR and original equipment manufacturer news throughout the golf season.

“The PGA TOUR is no doubt the world’s premier golf organization, and we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with them,” said GolfWRX founder, Richard Audi II. “Together, we can become the world’s largest online golf platform and continue to grow the game and the coverage of its tournaments and athletes.”