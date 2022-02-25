Bryson DeChambeau plans to defend at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bryson DeChambeau will defend his title at next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after missing multiple starts this year because of injury.

“It’s important to Bryson to try and defend at an event that has Arnold Palmer’s name on it, so he’s doing everything in his power to play,” DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, said. “He’ll continue to rehab over the next few days and without any setbacks, we’re hopeful he’ll be able to compete next week.”

After withdrawing from last week’s The Genesis Invitational, DeChambeau tweeted that he was rehabbing “a hip and hand injury.” He said he was making “positive progress” on the injury.

Last year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard was DeChambeau’s eighth PGA TOUR victory. He closed with 12 consecutive pars to shoot a final-round 71 and win by one shot over Lee Westwood.

DeChambeau’s last birdie of the final round at Bay Hill came on the par-5 sixth hole, which was the site of his memorable tee shots on the weekend. He hit drives of 370 and 377 yards in each of the last two rounds, cutting the corner on the curving par-5 to leave himself less than 90 yards for his second shot each day.

“The thrill of the drive on No. 6 was one of the highlights … of my career,” DeChambeau said earlier this year. “The energy from the fans, the positive support I received from having some fun on that hole was really special to me.

“Winning Mr. Palmer’s tournament was such an honor for me as I’ve loved and respected Mr. Palmer for so many years. He was and still is an idol of mine today.”