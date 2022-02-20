Chile reset boosts Joaquin Niemann to defining win

And after not being able to close out another victory since his triumph at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in 2019, frustrations were certainly starting to build for the former world No.1 amateur by late 2021.

Cue the trip home. A task made harder over the last few years during a pandemic.

“I think I need it to bring some energy to my body,” Niemann confessed after collecting the winner’s trophy from none-other than idol Tiger Woods.

“It's something I like to do every year; I go back to my normal life. I've been here for a little more than three years and it is a hard life obviously, especially for us when we don't live in the United States, being so far from home.

“So it’s nice to go back once in a while, see my friends, see my family, do what I used to do when I was 16.”

When pressed on what exactly that is Niemann flashed his trademark grin and said, “Party! Party, party, and more parties. We like to have a good time. Enjoy the company of friends and just live life.”

This attitude is why it was no surprise to see his friends on TOUR waiting for him at the green as he closed out the two-shot win over Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young. The Latin American crew of Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, Jhonattan Vegas, and Sebastian Munoz were all there to congratulate their mate, as was mentor Sergio Garcia.

Not a tournament goes by when they’re not all hanging out together. Often renting houses, hiring chefs, and making sure they get a taste of ‘home’. Practice rounds are full of laughs. They help each other through the homesickness.

“They're awesome. All the Latinos, it makes our life easier, more fun, more entertainment. Obviously we play 30 weeks a year and out of those 30 weeks a year you want to spend as much time having fun as you can,” Niemann adds.

“We stay together, we play practice rounds together. We're really unified all together and we have a great relationship. Having them here on 18, it was something really special for me.”

They weren’t the only visitors at the final hole. When most fans were on their way out the gates, a large crew of Latino supporters were still chanting Niemann’s name. Naturally that meant he took the Chilean flag and trophy and posed with the crew.