The WM Phoenix Open paradigm shift

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Keegan Bradley (68, 6 under, six off the lead of Sahith Theegala) saw a guy dressed as Santa Claus on the rowdy, par-3 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday. It was a funny getup, Bradley said, but there’s a paradigm shift at this tournament that can be serious stuff for those who choose to embrace it.

Bradley said he almost goes to another place and time, invoking Fenway Park and his Boston Red Sox.

Talor Gooch (64, 8 under) mentioned Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers.

Two-time WM Phoenix Open champion Brooks Koepka, who once posed with the Wanamaker Trophy next to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, was less specific but said he can feel like more than just a golfer here. And that’s a good thing.

“It almost feels like a real sport,” Koepka said of the rowdy, say-anything vibe that smacks golfers in the face at the WM at TPC Scottsdale. “Like football, basketball, things like that, soccer.”

As we anticipate the Super Bowl this weekend, and amid the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing, PGA TOUR pros are getting just what they expected at the WM Phoenix Open: a combination golf course/gladiator pit that can take them out of golf’s sometimes stuffy bubble and transport them to the goal line, free throw line, or into any other sports fantasy.

It doesn’t really matter what the sports fantasy is; what matters is that they go with it.

“I love it,” said Bradley, a four-time TOUR winner who is 91st in the FedExCup and 90th in the world. “The thing about this week I always tell people is, you're ready for it, this is the week. It's not that big of a deal when they boo you; people think it is, but I think, like Brooks says, it's kind of nice to feel that – like I always imagine that's what, that's my only time I get feel like what it might be in Fenway Park for me, you know, my life-long dream.

“So I try to enjoy my time in there,” he continued. “But over the years it's not just that hole anymore, I mean the whole back side is pretty loud and pretty fun.”

Is there anything like this week? Not really, Bradley said, although the legendary New York fans at their beloved muni Bethpage Black can provide a similar spice. Gooch, whose seven-birdie, no-bogey round left him four off the pace of early second-round leader Sahith Theegala (64), a sponsor’s exemption out of Pepperdine, cited the “fun energy” here.