Peter Jacobsen's Pebble Beach farewell

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – A farewell tour, it isn’t. Peter Jacobsen’s career as a professional golfer has come and gone and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who has appreciated his lot in this PGA TOUR world more than he.

But when he plays Pebble Beach Friday for the last time in competition, there will be emotions because of what the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am means to him and means to the PGA TOUR.

“It’s a great bookend for me, six decades of playing the PGA TOUR,” said Jacobsen. There was both a smile and a shake of the head, because this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has unfolded in a most unexpected manner.

Truth is, at 67 and heavily committed to his golf TV career with NBC Sports, Jacobsen had no intention of playing. “Then Huey (Lewis) called and said, ‘Want to go one more time?’ And I said, ‘For you, I will.’ ”

In his long career at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jacobsen had become famous for being partners with high-profile celebrities – “Jack Lemmon for 20 years, another 10-to-12 with Huey,” he said – and it is difficult to imagine anyone who relished the role more than he did.

So, Jacobsen figured the band would be back together for one more time – Lewis as his partner, Mike “Fluff” Cowan, as his caddied. Unfortunately, Lewis, 70, got hurt and had to cancel out, so Jacobsen is paired with Ben Rector, a 35-year-old recording artist.