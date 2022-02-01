Will Zalatoris out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for COVID-19

Will Zalatoris, fresh off a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, has withdrawn from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for COVID-19.

Zalatoris lost a playoff to Luke List on Saturday at Torrey Pines Golf Course after leading for much of the final round. Zalatoris barely missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole of regulation that would have given him his first career TOUR title.

“I thought I made it,” he said. “I just needed a hair more speed. I’ve seen enough putts through the years coming down that hill to know that that putt just doesn’t go left. And it happened to go left.”

He and List returned to 18 for the sudden-death playoff. List hit his approach within tap-in distance and won his first PGA TOUR title after Zalatoris missed his 15-footer for birdie.

Though he did not collect his first win, Zalatoris’ year is off to a solid start. The runner-up finish came after a T6 at the previous week’s The American Express. Zalatoris saw immediate dividends from a recent switch to a driver that was an inch longer. He also gained 15 pounds in the offseason. The additional 10-12 yards off the tee are a strong complement to Zalatoris’ iron play, which is among the best on TOUR.

Zalatoris, last year’s PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, is 17th in this season’s FedExCup standings. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is something of a hometown event for Zalatoris, who lived in the San Francisco Bay Area until moving to Dallas at the age of nine. He started playing golf at the California Golf Club of San Francisco, where he received early tips from fellow Cal Club member Ken Venturi, the 1964 U.S. Open champion.