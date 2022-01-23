A month after his father’s passing, Hudson Swafford authors dramatic win at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. – It’s been more than five years since David Swafford last watched his son, Hudson, compete on the PGA TOUR. Parkinson’s Disease had made walking the courses too difficult.

But, as Hudson made another spirited rally at PGA West’s Stadium Course, he knew his father was there for the five back-nine birdies and eagle that led to his third PGA TOUR victory.

“He was getting to see me hit good shots in person,” Hudson said Sunday. “It’s been a long time.”

David Swafford passed away on Dec. 6 at the age of 83. But Hudson could feel his father’s presence, looking skyward several times on the back nine. He heard his father’s voice telling him, “Be confident. You’re playing great.”

Hudson shot 31 on PGA West’s final nine – including an eagle at the par-5 16th and birdie on the island-green 17th – to win his second American Express by two shots over Tom Hoge. This win came five years after Hudson earned his first TOUR win at PGA West. That victory earned him an invitation to his first Masters and allowed him to play Augusta National alongside his dad in the weeks leading up to the tournament. The 2017 Masters was the last time David watched his son in person.

This year’s win came on the week that David Swafford would have turned 84.

“I know he was following and watching and to get it done, it was awesome,” Hudson said.

A three-sport athlete in high school, David Swafford fell in love with golf after moving to Tallahassee, Florida. He was known for a smooth backswing, and could often be found playing golf or walking his dogs at his home club, Capital City Country Club.

It was at Capital City where Hudson’s parents and the members gathered to watch Hudson chase down his first PGA TOUR victory. Last month, a wake was held for David in the same clubhouse. David’s bag, which was one of his son’s old staff bags, was displayed in the club’s ballroom. Inside, were hand-written notes David had written about his love of the game.

He passed that love onto his son. He got Hudson his first clubs, a plastic set, when he was 2 years old.

“The first afternoon, I kind of broke the heads off the clubs and he's like, ‘We might be on to something,’” said Hudson, who eventually grew to be 6-foot-4.

Hudson adored his father, and playing golf allowed him to spend even more time alongside him. David would pass along tips until Hudson’s game progressed beyond his father’s ability to help him. But the lessons were about more than the proper grip or address position.

“He taught me everything I know,” Hudson said Sunday. “How to be a dad, how to be a friend, how to be a champion, and how to play golf."