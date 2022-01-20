Bob Goalby passes away at 92

So much about Bob Goalby’s life deserved admiration and praise. Born into the Great Depression, he persevered and made a beautiful life. He contributed a voice in building the PGA TOUR into the mega-enterprise it is. The PGA TOUR Champions didn’t exist until he and a few friends relentlessly campaigned for it.

On so many occasions he should have heard “thank you” for being a man of strength and vision. Instead, often he was expected to say “sorry” for playing a brilliant round of golf on April 14, 1968.

Go figure.

Then again, don’t bother. Goalby, who died yesterday at age 92, certainly didn’t. He was presented with one of golf’s most prestigious prizes, the Masters-winning green jacket, and it fit well. But the dignity with which he handled the controversy surrounding that year’s Masters was more resplendent on him and grew even more so with every passing year.

Wrote Dan Jenkins in Sports Illustrated: “Precisely because Bob Goalby is made up the way he is, which is tough and realistic, he has proved to be a lot less bothered by the Masters debacle than most people might think.”

Ah, yes, the 1968 “Masters debacle.” Arguably one of golf’s most iconic championships, it is cemented into the record books as one of Goalby’s 11 PGA TOUR wins and his only major. The thing is, too many people for too many years overlooked the man’s epic performance that day—after birdies at the par-5 13th and par-4 14th—Goalby hit a 3-iron to six feet to eagle the par-5 15th and shoot 6-under 66, finishing at 11-under 277. Instead, the focus was put squarely on a “clerical” error that cast a shadow over the proceedings at Augusta National Golf Club.

That day, Roberto DeVicenzo made a birdie-3 at the 71st hole to shoot 65. The Argentine, however, signed his card reflecting a “4” at 17 and a round of 66—278, one behind Goalby. Yes, it should have been a playoff, but the Rules of Golf mandated that DeVicenzo accept his higher scores. Repeat, “the Rules of Golf” offered guidance, not Goalby.

“I had no say in it,” said Goalby. “I told Roberto, ‘I guess I’ll see you tomorrow.’ But it wasn’t up to me to change the rules.”

Thus, while Goalby was draped in a green jacket, DeVicenzo—who that day was celebrating his 45th birthday—was enveloped in sympathy, famously uttering, “What a stupid I am.”

To some, the storyline that endured, that Goalby didn’t win that Masters, DeVicenzo lost it, was unfair and disrespectful. Goalby, however, quietly embraced humility.

“More people outside of golf got upset about it and pointed the finger at me, but he didn’t,” Goalby said in 2017, reacting to DeVicenzo’s death. “I liked (DeVicenzo) and thought he was a good player. It was unfortunate for him, but I think he knew it was unfortunate for me, too.”

If it rated as a tough way to go into the record books, it was in tune with Goalby’s life, as nothing was easy for this son of a coal miner.

Born March 14, 1929, in Belleville, Illinois, Goalby “grew up pretty poor,” said nine-time PGA TOUR winner Jay Haas, whose mother, Shirley, was Goalby’s older sister. “Not dirt poor, but it was the Depression and families didn’t have much.”