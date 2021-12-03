Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka hope to party like it’s 2019

NASSAU, Bahamas – What’s old is new again.

At the risk of succumbing to pre-pandemic nostalgia, next year could recall the golden days of 2019. Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, who dominated – Koepka won PGA of America Player of the Year, McIlroy PGA TOUR POY – are showing glimpses of their old form.

“I worked my tail off over the last two months and I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Koepka, who shot a second-round 67 to reach 10 under, one behind Bryson DeChambeau (64) halfway through the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club.

McIlroy, who won in his only official TOUR start in the fall (THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT), and who shot a 71 and is four back, is playing so well he said he wished it was March. He’s swinging too well, he added, to risk mothballing the clubs for an extended period over Christmas.

Both players are former world No. 1s, four-time major winners, and in their early 30s. (Koepka is 31, McIlroy 32.) What brought them down to earth, though, was not any one thing.

Koepka was slowed by leg and hip injuries and missed parts of the last two seasons. He qualified for but did not play in the 2019 Presidents Cup, missed THE PLAYERS Championship last season, and admits his results were generally lacking. And frustrating.

“Not good enough for me,” he said.

On the plus side, he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open last season, and beat Bryson DeChambeau in The Match in Las Vegas last week. Koepka also loves what he’s seen so far from his Cleveland Golf and Srixon gear, especially the ball. He will go into holiday mode after the Hero, to return at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui in January.