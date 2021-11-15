Bubba Watson to return for 2021 PNC Championship

ORLANDO - Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson heads the second wave of players to commit to the 2021 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes, Dec. 16-19.

Having made his debut last year alongside his father-in-law Wayne Ball, the 12-time PGA Tour winner is looking forward to returning to the event and making it a family affair with his son Caleb accompanying him.

Watson commented: “It is hard to imagine just how special the PNC Championship is before you have experienced it first-hand. I am not sure what I pictured going into last year’s event but finding myself playing amongst the legends of the game past and present surrounded by their families made for an unbelievable atmosphere. It’s difficult to describe how unique the week is as it’s definitely uber competitive but, at the same time, it brings out another side to the pros as they share the inside the ropes experience with their family. While Caleb is too young to play with me for now, I really hope that we will be playing together in the PNC Championship for years to come as it a tournament like no other on our schedule.”

Confirming their participation along with Watson are: six-time Major winner Nick Faldo; three-time major winner and European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington; two-time major winner Mark O’Meara, three-time Major Champion Nick Price, double U.S. Open Champion Retief Goosen; 2003 US Open Champion Jim Furyk; and 1996 Open Champion Tom Lehman. Two additional players will be announced in the coming weeks.

Already confirmed in the 2021 line-up are: World No. 1 Nelly Korda; 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson; nine-time Major winner and all-round golf legend Gary Player; eight-time Major winner Tom Watson; Lee Trevino, who has played in every edition since the Championship began in 1995; former World No1 David Duval; two-time Major winner John Daly; three-time major winner Vijay Singh; 2013 PNC Championship winner Stewart Cink; and Matt Kuchar, qualifying via his victory at the 2012 PLAYERS Championship.

The tournament, which will be broadcast live on NBC, attracts major champions whose victories this year span from 1959 to 2021, and last year, saw a field gather that had won a remarkable 67 Major titles. With only 20 teams in the field, players past and present have shown unprecedented interest in campaigning for a spot in the star-studded line-up.

Jon Miller, president of programming, NBC Sports, said: “The PNC Championship features some of the most famous golfers in modern history and has been an important part of NBC Sports’ schedule since its inception. We’re proud to broadcast more than six hours of live coverage this year on NBC, as well as an encore presentation on Christmas Day, and look forward to what will be another fantastic event.”

Since the inaugural tournament in 1995, when ten major winners gathered with their sons, the PNC Championship has continued to evolve and develop. It now features 20 major champions and their relatives competing for the total purse of $1,085,000 in a two-day, 36-hole scramble for the Willie Park Trophy. The 2020 edition was won by Justin Thomas and his father, Mike.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has been the title sponsor of the tournament since 2012. The event formerly known as the PNC Father/Son Challenge, was renamed the PNC Championship in 2020 to reflect the high level of competition and field composition, while still celebrating an inclusive family event that showcases the special bonds that the love of golf creates.

To qualify for the PNC Championship, players must have won a major championship or THE PLAYERS Championship. Their partner must not hold a PGA TOUR card.

The PNC Championship is operated in partnership by IMG and NBC Sports.

Tickets are selling out fast for this year’s tournament with limited tickets still available for purchase. Adult tickets start from $20 and juniors, ages 15 & under, are provided free grounds tickets when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Active, retired, reserve and veterans, are provided free grounds access with proper identification at the gate.